Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.04

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.04 and last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 242390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

IIP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

