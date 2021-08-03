Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Given New GBX 5,550 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,196 ($67.89). 448,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,704. The firm has a market cap of £8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

