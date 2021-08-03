Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.50 and last traded at $70.50. Approximately 455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.28.

Intertek Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

