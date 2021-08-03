Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,267.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

