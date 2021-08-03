Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,832 shares.The stock last traded at $13.09 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.