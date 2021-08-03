Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 1,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88.

