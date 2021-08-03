Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

