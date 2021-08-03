Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,721 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.83% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.23. 35,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,271. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $69.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

