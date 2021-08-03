Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.62 and last traded at $76.62. Approximately 283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.