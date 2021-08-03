Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 287.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,587 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $842.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

