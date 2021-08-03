Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stake Raised by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.10% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

