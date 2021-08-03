Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $67,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

