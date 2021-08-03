Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 669.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $43,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

NYSEARCA RCD opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $153.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

