Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

RGI opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $126.71 and a one year high of $194.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.