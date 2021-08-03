Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.