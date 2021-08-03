Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Trading 0.5% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.51 and last traded at $64.48. 8,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 8,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.