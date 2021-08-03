Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) by 789.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Investindustrial Acquisition worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIAC stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

