Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 3rd (ATHM, CHTR, CPXWF, MGGT, NEWT, PHP, SAFRY, SFT, SHLX, XOM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $787.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Charter’s second-quarter 2021 top line benefited from growth in Internet and mobile revenues, and steady customer wins. Internet revenues grew owing to a fortified customer base, promotional roll-off and rate adjustments. Charter continues to witness solid Internet usage due to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning routine. The company’s broadband service has gained traction among SMBs and enterprises. Additionally, an expanding mobile-subscriber base is a key catalyst. However, Charter persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and intense competition from streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Additionally, Charter has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares of Charter have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)

was downgraded by analysts at iA Financial Co. Inc. to a hold rating.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 176 ($2.30) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $62.50 price target on the stock.

