Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (AAL, AINC, ALEC, ANET, ARES, BATS, BAX, CLAR, CPX, DWS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $363.00 to $422.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target cut by Truist from $175.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $550.00 to $610.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $103.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $111.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $335.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 170 ($2.22). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by Truist from $325.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.