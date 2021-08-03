Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (AAL, AINC, ALEC, ANET, ARES, BATS, BAX, CLAR, CPX, DWS)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $363.00 to $422.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target cut by Truist from $175.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $550.00 to $610.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €250.00 ($294.12) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $103.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $115.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $111.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $335.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 170 ($2.22). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price raised by ATB Capital to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by Truist from $325.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $185.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

