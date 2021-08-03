Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (BNPQY, DSKE, GLE, HSIC, KRDXF, MDIBY, NKLA, PERI, TU, VOLV.B)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get BNP Paribas SA alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 227 to CHF 277. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.70 to $11.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $30.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 278 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.