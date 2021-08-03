Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 3rd (BNPQY, DSKE, GLE, HSIC, KRDXF, MDIBY, NKLA, PERI, TU, VOLV.B)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 3rd:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 227 to CHF 277. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.70 to $11.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $30.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 278 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.