Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GDS (GDS)

7/27/2021 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

7/23/2021 – GDS was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/23/2021 – GDS is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDS stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

