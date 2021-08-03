Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mimecast (MIME)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME):

8/2/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

7/26/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MIME stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 871,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

