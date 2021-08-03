Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

7/24/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

7/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

6/23/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

