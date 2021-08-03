Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) in the last few weeks:
- 7/27/2021 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “
- 7/24/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “
- 7/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $91.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “
- 6/23/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “
Shares of WTFC opened at $70.68 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.