Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

7/29/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/22/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/21/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/16/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/15/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

7/2/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

6/24/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

6/24/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/8/2021 – Acadia Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after buying an additional 104,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 190,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

