Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Elevation Oncology (ELEV)

7/20/2021 – Elevation Oncology is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Elevation Oncology is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Elevation Oncology is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Elevation Oncology is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELEV stock remained flat at $$8.20 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 62,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,272. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

