Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 3rd (ABX, ACLLF, CDUAF, CPXWF, EIFZF, GFL, IMCX, MIME, QSR, TECK.B)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 3rd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. Fundamental Research currently has a $0.42 price target on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a C$101.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (Alkaline) is a premier bottler of alkaline drinking water, with an 8.8 pH balance. Alkaline employs a state-of-the-art Electrochemically Activated Water (ECA) system to create 8.8 pH drinking water without the use of any extraneous chemicals. The ECA process uses specialized electronic cells coated with a variety of rare earth minerals to produce scientifically engineered water. The Company further incorporate trace Himalayan minerals considered to be the finest in the world suited to a premier beverage. Alkaline88 contains 84 trace Himalayan minerals beneficial to the active consumer. The Company’s stores include convenience stores, natural food products stores, ethnic markets, national retailers and regional grocery chains across the United States. Alkaline is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, where the product is available for consumer sales. The Company sells all of its products to its retailers through brokers and distributors. “

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

