Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/21/2021 – Allegiant Travel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $260.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/13/2021 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Allegiant Travel is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

ALGT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

