Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $172.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $268.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s backlog was $16.9 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2021, up $2.7 billion sequentially. This bodes well for its performance in the second quarter. However, higher input costs will hurt margins in the quarter. In 2021, results are expected to improve, aided by strong demand in China and pickup in global manufacturing activity. The Construction Industries segment is expected to gain on strength in residential construction and recovery in non-residential construction in the United States, and robust construction demand in Brazil. The Resource Industries segment wil likely benefit from improving commodity prices. Savings from its restructuring actions will also boost margins. Further, a robust liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings, and services and digital initiatives are expected to drive growth.”

6/4/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $259.00 to $273.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $205.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Caterpillar Inc alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.