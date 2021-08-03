Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jenoptik (JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR: JEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/19/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/16/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €29.22 ($34.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €19.72 ($23.20) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.86.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

