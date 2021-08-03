Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ: OMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/23/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, México's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA's airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. "

6/15/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

6/11/2021 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ OMAB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 3,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,506. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

