Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ThredUp (TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2021 – ThredUp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

7/30/2021 – ThredUp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

7/28/2021 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2021 – ThredUp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

7/7/2021 – ThredUp is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – ThredUp had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TDUP stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. 20,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,511. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

