Investors Buy Large Volume of Magnolia Oil & Gas Put Options (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,091 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,718% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

