Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,992 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,255% compared to the average daily volume of 119 put options.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 70.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 238,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.09. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

