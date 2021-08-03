Investors Buy Large Volume of RADA Electronic Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,444 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 111 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.17. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.05.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

