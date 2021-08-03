Investors Buy Large Volume of Travere Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 609 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,049% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of TVTX opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $862.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $152,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,667,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

