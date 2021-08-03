Investors Purchase High Volume of Equitable Put Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,018 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 983% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,320,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 136,660 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 160.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.42.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47. Equitable has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

