Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 825 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 944% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,165. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 660,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

