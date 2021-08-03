Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

CSR stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $94.98. 107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,242. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.