Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.
CSR traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.96. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,167.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile
IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).
