Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Sets New 12-Month High at $98.47

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.47 and last traded at $93.32, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,047.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

