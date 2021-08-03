Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $7,428.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00062053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00806262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00093792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

