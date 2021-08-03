Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,919. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

