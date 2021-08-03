Iofina (LON:IOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.17). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 12.38 ($0.16), with a volume of 329,229 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £23.74 million and a PE ratio of 24.75.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

