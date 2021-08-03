ION 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 34% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. ION has a total market capitalization of $318,312.35 and $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00256612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00034434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,632,308 coins and its circulating supply is 13,732,308 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.