Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Given New C$0.91 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Ion Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. 72,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,722. The firm has a market cap of C$26.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42. Ion Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.67.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

