Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Given New C$0.91 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Ion Energy (CVE:ION) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.96 to C$0.91 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.20% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Ion Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.44. 72,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,722. The firm has a market cap of C$26.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42. Ion Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$0.67.
About Ion Energy
