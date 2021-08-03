IONChain (IONC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,556.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One IONChain coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a market cap of $184,078.70 and $2,556.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IONChain has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

