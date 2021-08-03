IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $405.35 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, IOST has traded up 6% against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $405.35 million and approximately $71.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00089938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00805343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00093953 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

