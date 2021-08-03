IoT Chain (ITC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $7.45 million and $2.19 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00065162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

