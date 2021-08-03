IoTeX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.24 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $193.90 million and $11.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00089060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.36 or 0.00808932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093081 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

