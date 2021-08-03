IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.400 EPS.

IPGP stock traded down $39.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.15. 45,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,001. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.35. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

